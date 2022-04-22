site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Buxton isn't starting Friday against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Buxton returned to the lineup Thursday against the Royals and went 1-for-4. He'll get a day off Friday while Nick Gordon starts in center field and bats eighth.
