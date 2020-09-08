site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Not starting Game 2
Buxton isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Buxton went hitless in three at-bats during Tuesday's matinee, and he'll take a seat for the second game. LaMonte Wade will start in center field.
