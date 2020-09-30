Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Buxton was excluded from the lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Astros because the outfielder "is not felling 100 percent," Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton missed the Twins' final two regular-season contests after experiencing mild concussion symptoms, but he was cleared to start in center field Tuesday in the team's postseason opener. Though he played all nine innings in Minnesota's 4-1 loss and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and a stolen base, Buxton may have gotten banged up somewhere along the way. While Baldelli noted that he couldn't elaborate on the nature of Buxton's condition, the skipper indicated the 26-year-old may still be available off the bench. Alex Kirilloff will pick up his first career start Wednesday in Buxton's stead.