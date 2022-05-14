site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: On bench Saturday
Buxton isn't starting Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Buxton will get a breather after going 1-for-9 with a homer, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Gilberto Celestino will take his place in center field and bat eighth.
