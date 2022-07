Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Buxton has gotten off to a cold start in July, going 4-for-34 (.118) in eight contests. He's salvaged some fantasy value from the slump, as all four of his hits this month have gone for extra bases (three homers, one double), and he's added a stolen base. The outfielder is up to 23 long balls, 42 RBI, 48 runs scored and a .215/.295/.550 slash line through 281 plate appearances.