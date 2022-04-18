Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Buxton is "optimistic" about how he's progressed since suffering a right knee injury in Friday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. "He's very optimistic about how he's feeling right now," Baldelli said of Buxton, who remains out of the lineup for Monday's series finale in Boston. "I think we're going to get to the point in the next day or two where we're talking about a specific plan for getting him back out there."

Buxton will miss his third straight game Monday and seems unlikely to be available for Tuesday's series opener in Kansas City, but the Twins appear to be encouraged that his absence won't extend much longer beyond that. A recent MRI already ruled out any structural damage to his knee, so at this stage, Buxton may just need some extra time for the pain and soreness to subside. Nick Gordon picked up the first two starts in center field sans Buxton, but Gilberto Celestino receive the starting nod Monday while Gordon heads back to the bench.