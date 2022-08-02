site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Out again Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Buxton (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
The Twins were hoping to get Buxton back Tuesday, but he will open on the bench for a second straight day. Nick Gordon will get the nod in center field in Buxton's place.
