Buxton (illness) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He'll take a seat for a second straight game while he continues to recover from the non-COVID-19-related bug he developed in Sunday's win over the Brewers. Jake Cave will pick up another start in center field in place of Buxton, who manager Rocco Baldelli said could be available off the bench, according to Park. Baldelli's comments would seemingly bode well for Buxton's chances of returning to the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale.