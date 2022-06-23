Buxton (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Nick Gordon will pick up a second straight start in center field while Buxton remains bothered by a sore right knee, which flared up following Tuesday's 6-5 loss. Per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, manager Rocco Baldelli said after Wednesday's 11-10 loss that Buxton wasn't moving around very well, but the skipper didn't suggest that the 28-year-old was a candidate for the 10-day injured list. Even so, fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on Buxton's status heading into the weekend, given his injury history.