Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Buxton (rib) will remain on the 10-day injured list for a couple more days, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton was eligible to be activated from the IL ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers, but the Twins want him to do a bit more side work as he recovers from a left rib contusion. There has been a carousel at DH in his ongoing absence from Minnesota's lineup.