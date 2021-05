Buxton was placed on the 10-day IL with a hip strain and will be out "weeks," according to manager Rocco Baldelli, after an MRI on Buxton's hip revealed a Grade 2 strain, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports

Buxton was diagnosed with a hip strain after leaving Thursday's loss to the Rangers. Buxton was having an MVP-caliber campaign by hitting .370 with nine home runs, five stolen bases and a 1.180 OPS in 24 games.