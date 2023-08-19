Buxton (hamstring) could play center field after his return from the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton has exclusively served as the Twins' designated hitter this season in an effort to keep him healthy, but it's hard to call the plan a success. Even with the extreme caution, he's still hit the injured list twice, though as long as he returns in time to appear in eight more games, he will have reached the second-highest mark (93) of his career. His numbers at the plate (.207/.294/.438) have taken a considerable hit, however, which may or may not be linked with his role change. The Twins have yet to officially announce that he will indeed start outfield work as part of his rehab, but manager Rocco Baldelli did say Saturday that the team was having conversations about the idea.