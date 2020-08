Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton had struggled in recent action as he went just 1-for-21 with two RBI and six strikeouts over the past six contests. It's unclear how he suffered the injury, but he'll be sidelined at least 10 days as a result. Max Kepler and Jake Cave should handle the duties in center field while Buxton recovers.