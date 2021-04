Buxton went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Mariners.

Buxton contributed a two-RBI double in the third inning, then took Mariners starter Chris Flexen deep for a two-run homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old Buxton has hit well to start 2021, with five homers, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base across 30 plate appearances. He has a .481/.548/1.185 slash line while often hitting in the heart of the order.