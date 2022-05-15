Buxton, who is leading off and starting in center field Sunday against the Guardians, is playing through knee issues and the Twins will be measured with his usage until it's healed, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The team feels it can manage the issue without pushing him too hard and risking a longer absence. Buxton is the Twins' most valuable position player, so having him on a part-time basis is better than not having him at all, but there is still some risk that he aggravates the issue and they are forced to shut him down at some point.