Buxton went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in a minor-league game Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late September and the Twins are being very careful about easing him into action this spring. Twins management has said Buxton hasn't had any issues, but it's still encouraging to see him play in two games, even if they're just minor-league contests, in the past week. He'll likely play in a few major-league spring games before Opening Day.
