Buxton went 5-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles a stolen base and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 10-2 win at Cleveland.

The 27-year-old matched Cleveland's hit total by himself and has now homered in back-to-back contests. Buxton is playing like one of the best players in baseball to open 2021 with a .438/.471/.938 slash line, eight homers, eight doubles, two stolen bases, 14 RBI and 14 runs through 17 games.