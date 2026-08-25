Buxton went 3-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and a walk in Monday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.

Buxton was active offensively, matching a season high with four runs while picking up three hits for the first time since June 26. In 10 games since returning from the injured list due to a right hip impingement, the center fielder has gone 7-for-36 (.194) with no homers, one RBI and eight runs. Overall, Buxton is slashing .256/.321/.515 with 25 homers, 46 RBI, 65 runs and seven stolen bases in 92 contests.