Buxton went 2-for-5 with a double, a run, five RBI and a stolen base in a 10-4 win against the Athletics on Monday.

Buxton plated two runs with a double in the second inning, added a two-run single in the sixth and finished his big day with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The five RBI marked a season high for the veteran outfielder, who has now driven in at least one run in each of his three games since returning from a stay on the 7-day injured list May 30. Buxton's steal Monday was his 10th of the campaign, making him the 12th big-leaguer to reach 10 homers and 10 thefts so far this season.