Buxton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Buxton's absence comes as a surprise after he received a breather Saturday before starting in both of the Twins' next two games while benefiting from a team off day in between them. At this point, the Twins haven't indicated that Buxton is dealing with an injury, so the prevailing assumption is that he's getting another maintenance day. Nick Gordon replaces Buxton in center field Wednesday.