Buxton went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Buxton doubled his stolen-base total for the season in this contest. He's logged a pair of hits in each of his last three games, rebounding from an 0-for-23 skid over seven contests prior to him getting a rest day Saturday. The 29-year-old is slashing .234/.337/.476 with eight home runs, four steals, 20 RBI, 27 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 39 games this season.