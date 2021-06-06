Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Buxton (hip) is in line to begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Buxton recently resumed running at 100 percent without incident, so he appears ready to move on to the final phase of his rehab program for the hip strain that has sidelined him since May 6. Assuming he's able to begin that rehab assignment within the next few days, the outfielder could rejoin the Minnesota lineup as soon as the upcoming weekend.