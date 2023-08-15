Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Buxton (hamstring) is getting better but will need to go on a rehab assignment before returning, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with right hamstring tightness. Although his return doesn't seem to be imminent, it's a good sign to hear that he's trending upward. A clearer timeline for Buxton's activation will likely come once he begins his assignment, but a late-August return is certainly possible.