Buxton (hip) remains on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game against Oakland with what the Twins called a "low-level right hip strain," but he's still sidelined even after Monday's off day. He'll continue to avoid the injured list for now, though it's hard to feel confident in his health given his lengthy injury history. Gilberto Celestino will start in center field.