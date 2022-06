Buxton (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

The 28-year-old will sit for the third consecutive game as he continues to manage soreness in his right knee. According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton has improved significantly over the past couple days, and there's a decent chance the center fielder is able to return to action Saturday. Gilberto Celestino will receive the start in center field Friday for the Twins.