Buxton (hip) feels 100% healthy but wants more rehab at-bats before being activated, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton is batting second and starting in center Wednesday for Triple-A St. Paul, his first appearance in the field since since suffering the injury in early May. He's expected to play 5-7 innings. Despite his flashy box score (2-for-3 with a triple), the 27-year-old wasn't entirely confident in his at-bats Tuesday and wants to make further strides before returning to the Twins.