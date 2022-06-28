Buxton is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland.

Gilberto Celestino will pick up a start in center field in place of Buxton, who has been managing tendinitis in his right knee of late. The Twins haven't indicated that Buxton experienced any sort of setback during his 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing in Monday's 11-1 win, so his absence from the lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday is likely just part of a maintenance plan. Expect Buxton to check back into the starting nine for the second game of the day.