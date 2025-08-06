Twins' Byron Buxton: Resumes hitting, could return soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buxton (ribs) resumed hitting Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Buxton said Wednesday that he could be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list in a couple days, though that decision will ultimately be made by the Twins. The center fielder has been sidelined since late July with left ribcage inflammation. Austin Martin has been handling the lion's share of playing time in center field since Buxton went down.