Buxton (shoulder) is feeling much better and has been swinging the bat recently, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Thursday, but he appears to be progressing nicely in his recovery. While he's making progress, whether he'll be able to return after spending 10 days on the IL remains to be seen. Max Kepler and Jake Cave should continue to see increased playing time while Buxton recovers.