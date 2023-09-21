Buxton (knee) will resume playing in rehab games with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton's assignment was shut down after he suffered a knee injury in a Triple-A game Sept. 1 while working his way back from a strained hamstring. He has received a cortisone injection in his knee since then and has now been cleared to resume game action. Barring any further setbacks, Buxton could still make his way back into the Twins' lineup before the end of the regular season.