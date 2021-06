Buxton wasn't activated from the injured list Monday due to "residual soreness" in his hip, manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Buxton flew to Seattle with the Twins and will go through a workout Tuesday.

Baldelli said that Buxton refrained from running at full speed during his three-game rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul where he was 5-for-9 with two home runs. It sounds like he could be activated in the next day or two, but the Twins may play it safe with his return.