Buxton (hip) was activated by the Twins on Saturday and will bat second against the Rangers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton was an early MVP favorite at the start of the year, hitting .370/.408/.772 with nine homers and five steals through his first 24 games. Unfortunately, the persistent injury problems that have plagued his career refused to go away, as he was shut down with a hip strain in early May. There's little reason to have much confidence in his health going forward, but he'll be a huge help to fantasy teams and the Twins if he can even come close to replicating his early-season success for as long as he can remain on the field.