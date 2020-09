Buxton (shoulder) was activated off the injured list as expected Tuesday and will bat seventh and play center field against the White Sox.

Buxton will wind up missing just shy of two weeks with shoulder inflammation. He'd struggled to a .221/.225/.456 slash line prior to the injury, with that low on-base percentage giving him the opportunity to attempt just two steals in 21 games, but he should nevertheless be the Twins' everyday center fielder going forward.