Buxton (kneecap) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, batting third and playing center field.

Buxton missed Monday's game while dealing with knee soreness, the result of patellar tendinitis. He's evidently been dealing with the issue on and off throughout the season, though you wouldn't know it by looking at his .382/.424/.818 slash line. He may require the occasional off day when the issue flares up, but a trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be imminent.