Buxton (knee) is starting in center field and batting second Saturday against the Rockies, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton was held out of the lineup the past three games due to chronic tendinitis in his right knee, but he appeared as pinch hitter Friday and will rejoin the starting nine Saturday. The fact the 28-year-old will immediately play center field rather than be limited to serving as the designated hitter is an encouraging sign for his availability going forward.