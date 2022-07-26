site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Buxton (knee) is batting leadoff and playing center field Tuesday versus the Brewers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
A PRP injection had sidelined the power-hitting center fielder since before the All-Star break. Buxton takes his .216/.293/.531 slash line and 23 home runs into a matchup with lefty Ethan Small.
