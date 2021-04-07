Buxton (illness) will start in center field and bat fifth Wednesday against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Though Buxton was held out of the starting nine for a second straight day Tuesday while he dealt with an illness, he erased any concern about his health by entering the game in the fifth inning and delivering a solo home run across two at-bats in the Twins' 4-3 loss. Now that he's feeling healthy again, Buxton should be able to play center field on an everyday basis.