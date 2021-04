Buxton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland.

The 27-year-old missed Monday's contest while dealing with patellar tendinitis, but he played like himself Tuesday as he went deep for the seventh time this season. In addition to the home runs, Buxton has a .390/.429/.847 slash line with six doubles, 13 RBI, and 12 runs through 16 games in 2021.