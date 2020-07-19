Buxton (foot) ran in the outfield Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He looks good. The swelling has not become a real issue. I'm encouraged we're going to see him out there sometime soon," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Buxton suffered a left mid-foot sprain during Monday's intrasquad game and was carted off the field. It's encouraging that he's running and he has said he plans to be ready on Opening Day. However, he didn't participate in the team's live batting practice, so we'll need to see if he can increase his activities in the next few days.