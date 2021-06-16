Buxton (hip) did more running in a pregame workout Tuesday, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com.
Buxton wasn't activated from the injured list Monday due to "residual soreness" in his hip, but traveled with the team and went through pregame workouts the past two days. It's not clear when he'll be activated from the injured list. He was 5-for-9 with two home runs during a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul last weekend.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Return delayed due to soreness•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Rejoining big club for road trip•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Another rehab game on tap•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Rehab appearance postponed•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Requires more rehab•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Begins rehab stint Tuesday•