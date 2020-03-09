Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Scheduled to hit Tuesday

Buxton (shoulder) will take live batting practice Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton will hit for the first time since tearing his labrum back in September. Whether or not he's able to make Opening Day, which comes 16 days after he's scheduled to hit, remains to be seen.

More News
Our Latest Stories