Buxton (knee) went 1-for-4 during a rehab game Thursday for Triple-A St. Paul and will play again Saturday after a scheduled off day Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
If Buxton can stay healthy -- his last rehab stint was shut down after two games due to a flareup of the patella tendinitis in his right knee -- it's not clear if he'll be able to get enough at-bats to show he can be activated for the beginning of the playoffs with the minor-league season ending this weekend. Even if he does return in the postseason, the Twins seem unlikely to risk him in center field again, which would limit him to DH.
