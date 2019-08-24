Twins' Byron Buxton: Set to begin rehab assignment

Buxton (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment and DH Sunday before playing in the field Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The speedy center fielder could return to the big league roster during the Twins upcoming road trip. Buxton participated in full baseball activities Friday and is ready for game action. Although it is unclear how many minor-league games the 25-year-old will need before rejoining the Twins, he is on pace to come off the injured list before the end of August, barring any setbacks.