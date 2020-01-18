Twins' Byron Buxton: Set to swing bat
Buxton (shoulder) has been given medical clearance to swing a bat and the Twins expect him to progress to hitting off a machine later this month, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
If all goes well, he could be ready to hit off live pitching at the start of spring training. Buxton underwent season-ending surgery on Sept. 10 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. If healthy, he should be Minnesota's starting center fielder in 2020.
