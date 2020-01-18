Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Set to swing bat

Buxton (shoulder) has been given medical clearance to swing a bat and the Twins expect him to progress to hitting off a machine later this month, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

If all goes well, he could be ready to hit off live pitching at the start of spring training. Buxton underwent season-ending surgery on Sept. 10 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. If healthy, he should be Minnesota's starting center fielder in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...

  • eugenio-suarez.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 1.0

    Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...

  • cavan-biggio.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 1.0

    Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.