Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said Friday that Buxton (hamstring) will be shut down for the next two weeks, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to nagging tightness in his right hamstring that has since been diagnosed as a muscle strain. The team will see how he responds to the two-week shutdown period before attempting to map out a timetable for his return. Matt Wallner is serving as Minnesota's designated hitter Friday night against the Diamondbacks.