Buxton, who is not in Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, got platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee the day after the All-Star game and won't return until next week's series in Milwaukee, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The positive spin is that the PRP injection will help his knee heal, but he will nonetheless be unavailable in the short term for the rest of this weekend's series against the Tigers. The Twins have two off days next week, which could also help Buxton manage the issue. As has been the case for most of the season, the Twins are opting for giving Buxton strategic time off rather than be without him for an extended stretch via a trip to the injured list.