site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-byron-buxton-sits-for-nightcap-as-well | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits for nightcap as well
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Buxton is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
This is noteworthy considering Buxton wasn't in the lineup for Game 1 either. Jake Cave is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read