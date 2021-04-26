Buxton is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Though Buxton started each of the last six games, he's recently removed from a minor hamstring strain, so the Twins may have been eager to give him a day off. Jake Cave will start in center field Monday in place of Buxton, who is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Managing patellar tendinitis•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearly plays hero Wednesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Twins won't play until Tuesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Returning to action Saturday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Dealing with mild strain•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Still sidelined Friday•