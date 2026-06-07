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Twins' Byron Buxton: Sitting again Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Buxton (shoulder) is not in the Twins' starting lineup against the Royals on Sunday.

Buxton will be out of the Twins' lineup for a second consecutive game due to a right shoulder injury that he sustained Friday after colliding with the outfield wall. With the Twins off Monday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com relays that Buxton has a good chance of being back in action for Tuesday's series opener against the Tigers. Ryan Kreidler will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale.

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