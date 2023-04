Buxton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Buxton looks to be sitting out for maintenance purposes while the Twins and Yankees conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Jose Miranda will step in as the Twins' designated hitter in place of Buxton, who has settled into a groove at the dish of late with seven hits -- including two home runs and three doubles -- over his last six games.